Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has ordered for the immediate repair, installation of modern equipment worth N91,416,505.55 million to support viewers during the continued covid-19 stay at home.

The Managing Director of Jigawa televion JTV Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia told the Sun in an exclusive interview that the directive came on the heels of the pandemic so that the medium could be used in the education of the public adding that the contract works would be in two phase.

Mr. Ishaq Hadejia said the award of N57,072,599.22‎ would boost the TV station through the acquisition of live streaming gadgets that would be installed in the stations.

He said that will enable the station cut down on the movement of outside Broadcast (OB) van while conducting live programmes while other facilities such as installation of multi million naira solar powered panels that would complement other source of electricity to the out stations.

Mr. Ishaq said the contract to repair 5 mast aerials sited at Dutse, ‎Hadejia, Gumel and Kazaure stations of the television which would gulp the sum of N34, 343, 906.25.

He said among the repair to be done include the tightening of loosed bolts ‎on the masts while the contract work which has already commenced would be completed within 12 weeks.