Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, yesterday, presented a 2020 budget proposal of N152.92 billion to the state Assembly.

Tagged “Budget of sustained economic growth and social transformation: Meeting the next level agenda”, Governor Badaru said the budget estimate is 4.5 per cent less than the 2019 approved estimates, which reflects the commitment to the reality of the macro-economic environment and revenue projections for 2020.

He said local governments would gulp about about N72.8 billion.

“You will note that the total proposed recurrent expenditure is just about one per cent higher than the amount proposed for capital investments, with personnel cost accounting for almost 30 per cent. The ratio of capital to recurrent expenditure is below our fiscal target, largely because of the provision for pending salary increase, the need to address critical manpower gaps in the civil service and the need to sustain public service at optimal levels.

“Nonetheless, it is my belief that the slightly over 49 per cent earmarked for capital expenditure is enough to make a significant impact on our desire to consolidate and sustain ongoing investment projects and programs,” said Abubakar.

Speaker of the state Assembly, Idris Garba assured the governor of the speedy passage of the budget before the end on November.

Garba, appealed to youths to work hard to meet the challenges confronting them.