Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Minister of Power, Eng Sale Mamman, was snubbed Saturday when Jigawa Governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar refused to honour the proposed commissioning ceremony of a new 2 x 60 MVA, 132/33KV transmission substation at Gagarawa local government area of Jigawa State.

The project commissioning which was scheduled to hold by 10 am of Friday at the Gagarawa local government area could not hold even as many invited dignitaries were kept waiting.

It was after the emir of Gumel Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Sani apparently tired of waiting angrily left the venue which also made other local government chairmen waiting to receive the governor also left the place without uttering a word to the waiting crowd.

Findings by our reporter revealed that the governor was not contacted by either the Minister or his protocol team over the commissioning programme until Thursday evenings.

This development according to our source at the government house frustrated the governor who had earlier vowed not to grace the occasion to ‘teach’ the Minister a lesson.

The Minister who was spotted at the government house later was said to have personally turned away from the event and sped to about 100 kilometres to the state capital Dutse to plead with the governor.

The governor was said to have refused to budge despite pleadings by the Minister which made the event to be postponed to a later date.

This ego fight may not be unconnected with the politics of 2023 as state governors, especially Badaru have gained so much power control in their political party.

Invited guests including the media were shocked when they were asked to live the venue as the event would no longer hold.