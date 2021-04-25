From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has expended the sum of N157 million to facilitate the immediate take off of the state owned television 3 substations.

The Managing Director of the station, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia explained to the media yesterday at the ceremony of the take off of the 3 sub stations of Hadejia, Gumel and Kazaure Emirates in the state.

Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia said the location of the substations will enable the numerous population of people across the different segments of the state to have a simultaneous feel of programmes aired.

He stated that the state Governor has also released funds for the digitalisation process of the station in Dutse the state capital which will enable viewers to access the programmes through their mobile phone applications.

He said the state government has again spent over N56 million naira on the purchase of solar panels for the three sub stations.

He said since his assumption as Managing Director in 2015, the management team has worked assiduously to transform the station from it’s poor state to a world class TV station.

He thanked the state government for the support and cooperation given to JTV and commended the effort of the entire staff for making the station one of the best television in the country