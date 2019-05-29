Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa has been administered ‎the oath of office as governor for the second term in office.

The event which was held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, marked the inauguration of the new governor and his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

The occasion was graced by former military and first civilian governors of the state alongside the five first-class emirs ‎from the state.

Badaru, who was sworn-in amidst cheers from hundreds of supporters that thronged the venue to witness the‎ administering of oath of office, declared in his 50 minutes speech that his administration in last four years had empowered 138,000 youths as entrepreneurs under the agricultural sector.

He said his administration was able to overcome the economic downturn of 2015 through the deployment of prudent use ‎of the state minimal resources.

He said: “I’ve tried to make sure that the culture of prudent management of people’s resources are being sustained to the best of my ability.”

He said despite the economic situation he inherited in the state ‎he was still able to execute some developmental projects.