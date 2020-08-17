Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Badaru has confirmed that the over N13 billion Sule Lamido university would be commissioned in six months time.

Alhaji Muhammed ‎Badaru who made the statement yesterday in Kafin Hausa during an inspection tour of projects executed by both state and federal government in the area that the university project has already reached 55% completion.

The governor also commended president Muhammad Buhari for the release of N6.2 billion through Tetfund and federal ministry of works for some projects in Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa.

He explained that, the Sule Lamido state University project was awarded at a total sum of N13 billion where federal government released N6.2 billion while state government released N6.8 billion for the project.

According to him, the N13 billion project which has reached 55 percent completion, include the construction of a faculty of Agriculture and natural resources and faculty of computer and information technology.

Governor Badaru also said, the road project from Gaya-Kafin Hausa which will cover over 120 kilometres will gulp N26 billion and is expected to be completed also in the next six month.

He said, when the project is completed it would boost agricultural activities and the learning process in the area and the state at large.