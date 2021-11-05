By Vivian Onyebukwa

MJ Cronner popularly known as Badboytimz whose real name is Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, has hit the airwave with his latest single ‘Move’. He released this song under his new management, Shock Absorbers Music in affiliation with Empire.

“Move” is a high energy, feel good sing along record that will keep everyone on their feet. The song is produced by Semzi, mixed and mastered by Timi Jay.

Badboytimz is a professional Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer. His music career started at a very young age when he was singing in the choir at his church.

Badboytimz however, started his professional music career while he was studying in the college.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Early in 2019, he signed a deal with Anonymous Music and has released a couple of singles under his label.

He has the ability of fusing English and Yoruba languages in his songs, which is quite amazing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .