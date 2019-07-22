When one hears “911” it means a sort of emergency or the code for calling the police and this is exactly what Dubai-based Nigerian musician cum producer and businessman, Badmus Akeem O popularly known as Baddyoosha along with Small Doctor and Qdot have done with the release of the new single “911” which has sent the street into a sort of musical uproar.

As soon as the single hit top platforms like iTunes, Boomplay, Appstore, and Google Play on Friday, July 19, 2019 it became an instant success.

The song which depicts a sort of emergency given the title “911” is replete with so much energy eclectic beat, rapacious rhythm, and intoxicating memes and rap. It was mixed and mastered by Drumphase with the support of the Oosha Empire company based in Dubai. Baddyoosha, Small Doctor and Qdot packed a punch with their street swag in the song to deliver a masterpiece that will get the street buzzing again with some sort of attitude, which has already begun to catch fire.

With close to a million followers on Instagram and being followed by almost everyone that is anyone in the music industry Baddyoosha is sure to bring his influence to bare on “911”, and soon make it a street anthem.

Over the years the head honcho behind Oosha Empire, Badmus Akeem O, a.k.a Baddyoosha, has discovered many faceless talents and transformed them into a force to reckon with in the industry. Fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, he’s been instrumental to the success of many popular street artistes ruling the scene now.

He is a businessman, first and foremost, who owns a audio and visual equipment company in Dubai known as Oosha Empire Audio and Visual Equipment Company. He’s also an International promoter and a musician with over 10 singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he has gone to record hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more. Next on his agenda is the EP “STREET”.

For someone who doesn’t see himself as a full-fledged musician Baddyoosha certainly got things rolling as fast as any train on its trail. By July 26, 209 he’s expected to roll out another single featuring CDQ titled “Idan” and this and “911” is all to pave way for his major body of work in an ‘EP” set for grand release on August 2nd of this year.

“I don’t have enough time; I’m busy with other businesses. If you check I didn’t even shoot a video. But the pressure is on me to actually shoot Timbalowo video and Angeli. So, I will shoot those 2 soonest. I dash songs out sometimes, songs I’m meant to use for myself. I’ll give it out to close friends that are artists because that’s their own career but as for me I’m busy with other businesses. Okay let me give you this example. I acted in Alakada Reloaded produced by Toyin Abraham (Aimakhu). Also, The Ghost And The Tout. This is a cinema movie; so if I say I’m a part time actor, am I lying? That’s why I tell you that I’m Jack of all trades,” he once said in an interview.

For someone who does music part time, Baddyoosha is truly an unusual specimen that may be worth looking out for as he continues to stream further afield in his quest to establish himself as true ‘Daddy Street’.