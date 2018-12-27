They were, however, said to have been instrumental in the arrest of the two principal suspects.

The source added that three suspects had earlier been apprehended, although the police could not confirm their direct involvement in the attack.

It was gathered that the attackers, who ambushed Badeh’s convoy, actually operated on the old Keffi/Kaduna road, not the Abuja/Keffi expressway as it was being speculated.

The arrest came one week after Badeh was killed by gunmen who attacked him while he was returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

There was outrage in the country over the way and manner the former Defence Chief was murdered inside his car.

Daily Sun reliably gathered operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who took over the investigation on the directives of the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, after the gruesome murder of Badeh, have made significant progress with their investigations and made major arrest.

Sources told Daily Sun that the arrested suspects who are herdsmen are in custody and helping investigators with information to arrest other members of the gang. A police source that does not want to be mentioned in print revealed that the attackers, who have been operating on that road for sometime now, have made the road unbearable for travellers, especially those travelling to Jos, Kachia and other villages in Kaduna State.

The source said: “I can assure you that we have made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the gruesome killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff. I cannot say much but the Force PRO will brief the press today because of the Christmas, so just wait and see what we have.

“We took the matter serious because of the caliber of personality involved and with this attack, it means nobody is safe. It is Badeh today, it can be any other person tomorrow.”

The attackers, who are said to be operating at anytime of the day, have killed so many innocent travellers and motorists and disposes them of their money and other valuables. The route, which is located along the headquarters of 177, Guards Battalion, according to police sources, is known for notorious crime and kidnapping for ransom.

Badeh’s served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff until his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff by former President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2014 and retired a year after.