Molly Kilete, Abuja

The General Court Martial (GCM) set up by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), have sentenced six security details attached to the late former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, to jail.

They were awarded various sentences by the GCM, which concluded its sitting early Saturday morning at the NAF Base Abuja.

The six security details are Squadron Leader Tom Gwani, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander.

They were found guilty of various charges including failure to perform military duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack, as well as conduct prejudicial to the service discipline, for giving false statements. The charges against the accused also included other civil offences of criminal conspiracy and miscellaneous offences relating to property, for illegally disposing of 79 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition issued for the protection of the late CDS, among others.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Comodore Ibikunle Daramola, made that this known in a statement issued Saturday morning.

The statement reads “Six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, were today, 29 May 2020, awarded various sentences by the General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja. The 6 NAF personnel, who were standing trial for various offences, are; Squadron Leader Tom Gwani, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander. Four of the personnel were detailed to provide armed escort for Late Air Chief Marshal Badeh, while 2 others were detailed for guard duty at his house on 18 December 2018 when the former CDS was ambushed and killed by some gunmen on his way back from his farm along Gitata-Keffi Highway in Nasarawa State.

“Delivering his judgment, the President of the GCM, Air Commodore David Aluku, pronounced the six accused personnel guilty of various charges including failure to perform military duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack, as well as conduct to the prejudice of service discipline, for giving false statements.