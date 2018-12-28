So far, the police have arrested five suspects, including the mastermind of the gruesome murder, who are now in custody.
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The police force headquarters has vowed to arrest all those involved in the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, at all cost. This is just as the police failed to parade the two suspects it said it had arrested in connection with the killing after it promised to do so yesterday.
Ex-CDS Alex Badeh killed by suspected gunmen
Force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the police decided not to parade the suspects after all so as not to jeopardize ongoing investigations.
He, however, said that, so far, the police have arrested five suspects, including the mastermind of the gruesome murder, who are now in custody.
Jimoh also said that the police would not relent until all seven members of the killer gang are arrested and brought to justice, even as he promised to parade the suspects as soon as investigation was completed.
Briefing newsmen, he said: “Two principal suspects who participated in the killing of the former CDS and three other suspects connected to the crime that was carried out on December 18, 2018, have been arrested by the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad.
“These suspects are currently in police custody and they are undergoing investigation. I equally want the public to know that the investigation into the killing has been intensified to arrest all other suspects who are still at large.
“It is of significant note for the public to equally be aware that the parade of these two principal suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation. All the suspects will be paraded before the media and the public before the completion of the investigation into this matter.
“The Nigeria Police Force will not relent and will leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the killing and bring all the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”
Leave a Reply