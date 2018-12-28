Force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the police decided not to parade the suspects after all so as not to jeopardize ongoing investigations.

He, however, said that, so far, the police have arrested five suspects, including the mastermind of the gruesome murder, who are now in custody.

Jimoh also said that the police would not relent until all seven members of the killer gang are arrested and brought to justice, even as he promised to parade the suspects as soon as investigation was completed.