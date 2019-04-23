Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), has explained why all the security details attached to the late former Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, are still in detention about five months after their arrest.

Air Marshall Badeh, was killed by gunmen on his

the way from his farm on December 18.

The former CDS, was with his full security escort when he was killed by gunmen along the old Abuja/Kaduna prompting the military to arrest all of them.

The gunmen were said to have broken into the convoy of the deceased and drove in between his vehicle and that of the escorts and opened fire on the radiator, forcing the car to stop after which they shot him at close range.

Justifying their continuous detention, acting director Defence information Colonel Nwachuku said that since it is a murder case which is a weighty issue the suspects may have to remain in custody until investigations are concluded.

Daily Sun gathered that the security details comprising personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy and have been transferred to their various service where they are being detained.

Colonel Nwachuku, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, on the continuous detention of security details, said “the information I have is that finishing touches are being put on the investigation concerning those suspects.

“They are still in custody as we speak and once the investigations are concluded reports would be made and forwarded to the appropriate authorities”.