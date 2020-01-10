The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih has stated that the federation is working to ensure that its players’ qualifier for this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

As part of the federation’s 2020 programme, Africa’s reigning champion, Anuolowapo Opeyori, his doubles partner, Godwin Olofua and Dorcas Adesokan, who is also Africa’s reigning champion will attend Olympics qualifiers in Estonia, Sweden, Uganda and Kenya, New Zealand, Finland, Netherlands and Croatia. The points garnered at these championships will propel the trio to Tokyo.

The President also stated that the Nigerian team would take part in the All Africa Senior Championship in February in a bid to qualify for the Thomas and Uber Cup. Nigerian players have not played in the Thomas cup in 10 years, while they are yet to feature in the Uber Cup.

Some other programmes/events slated for the year are Launch of the Shuttle time for Schools, 6th Lagos international Badminton Classics, 4th Mutual Benefits National Badminton Championship and 4th Katsina Golden Star Badminton Championship.

The Nigerian team is also expected to attend the West Africa Circuit of Ivory Coast, Ghana and Benin Internationals while the BFN will also continue its pursuit of scholarship for Nigerian players in China.

While assuring that the federation will introduce at least one age grade national championship, he stated that it would also hold a technical course for coaches and umpires, as well as the National Badminton Festival and the inauguration of the Nigeria Badminton Hall of Fame.