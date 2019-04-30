International Badminton Players have praised Port Harcourt for the successful hosting of the All African Senior Badminton Championship, saying that the tournament raised the level of the sport on the continent.

The players praised the peaceful atmosphere of Port Harcourt, which contributed to the successful hosting of the Badminton Tournament.

Linda Mazril from Algeria said that she enjoyed her stay in Port Harcourt, as the Competition was splendid in all ramifications.

A Morrocan Badminton Player, Kate Furon noted though they had initial challenges adapting to the food and weather, the All African Senior Badminton Championship hosted by Port Harcourt was outstanding.

She said that Port Harcourt is a City that they would want to visit again because of the hospitality and security of the state

Captain of Nigerian Badminton Team, Ene Joe Aba said though other countries came with their best, Nigeria emerged victorious because of the preparation and support of the Rivers State Governor.

Another player of Team Nigeria, Peace Orji expressed happiness with the All African Senior Badminton Championship in Port Harcourt, saying that the tournament has lifted the standard of the game.