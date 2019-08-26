Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Serial ritual killers suspected to be Badoo boys have stormed different parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing six persons at three different locations within the past one month.

Daily Sun exclusively gathered that the three incidents followed the same pattern as the assailants were said to have been striking their targets around 10am, operating like Badoo boys that terrorised Ikorodu in Lagos State recently.

The three incidents occurred in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. There is an apprehension, however, that the serial ritual killers may actually move to other suburbs of Ibadan to kill for money ritual.

The Badoo boys resurfaced in Oyo State, many months after they were conquered in Lagos State.

The first reported incident carried out by the ritual killers was said to have occurred at Abatakan, near Ojoo on Old Ibadan-Oyo Road. Four persons were reportedly killed during the incident.

The killers, as gathered, used cutlasses to on their victims before using grinding stones to smash their heads, and handkerchiefs to wipe their blood without stealing anything from their victims.

The second was said to have occurred at Fatokun during which one person was killed in the same manner. The money, which the woman purportedly had with her at the time she was killed, was not taken away. The killers only broke her head with grinding stone and used handkerchief to clean her blood and left.

The third incident happened August 24, 2019 at Olomowewe near Akingbile in Moniya area of Ibadan. An old woman, Mrs. Oluyemisi Peter, was also murdered in the same manner.

A granddaughter of the deceased woman, who was with her when the operation was going on, escaped death narrowly, but she was hit with the grinding stone on the head.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the police are on top of the situation and efforts were on top gear to clamp down on the hoodlums.

He said: “The people should not be too quick to submit that it is a replicate of what happened in Ikorodu in Lagos State.

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced investigation into that matter and we are working assiduously to make sure that there is a clampdown on those groups, or a particular person or persons, who are carrying out this heinous crime.

With time, we will be able to showcase them to the public. In our manner, we will clamp down on them very soon.

“People should try not to conceal information. If they have any, they should give us information as to how to unravel the mystery behind this act. We are looking closely into it. We have set machinery in motion. Undercover police officers are working are on this issue in that axis. I will not want to say more than this, but with time, we will be able to tell the public and brief the press as well on what has actually happened and what is happening, who and who these people are.

“We also want to advise that people in that axis should make sure that they are security conscious. They should be vigilant.”