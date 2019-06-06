Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Out-going lawmakers of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, have confirmed the list of commissioner nominees submitted to them by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The 26-man list comprises 19 former commissioners and seven new nominees.

Top on the list is incumbent Speaker of the state Assembly, Honourable Salihu Maidaji, immediate past SSG, Professor Bashir Garba, and former House of Representative member, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency, Honourable Abdulsamad Dasuki.

Three females, Professor Aisha Madawaki, Dr Kulu Haruna and Honourable Kulu Sifawa were among the nominees.

Also on the list are the first son of the former Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa; former Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, Bello Abubakar Guiwa, Umar Bature, Abdullahi Maigwandu, Sirajo Marafa Gatawa, Mohammed Arzika Tureta, Usman Sulaiman Dan Madami and Isa Binji Galadanchi.

The only Senior Advocate of Nigeria, from Sokoto, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), Abdulqadir Jeli Abubakar, Col. Garba Moyi, Aminu Bala Bodinga, Bashir Gidado, Sani Bunu and Professor Abdulkadir Junaidu, Mohammed Ali Inname, Mohammed S. Arewa, Bello Aliyu Goronyo, and Aliyu Balarabe Dadin Mahe, also made the list.

The confirmation of the commissioners followed a letter received to that effect from Governor Tambuwal. In the letter, the governor said the appointment was in line with Section 192(I) and (II) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter was read on the floor of the House by the acting Clerk of the House, Alhaji Abdurazaq Shehu.

The Majority Leader of the House, Honourable Garba Bello Yabo, called on the members to dissolve into a committee of the whole House for the screening of the nominees.

During the screening by the committee of the whole House chaired by Deputy Speaker, members of the House took time to ask the nominees their mission and vision if confirmed and appointed as commissioners.

After the screening, Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji announced that the House had screened and confirmed all the 26 nominees as requested by the governor.