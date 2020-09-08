Chinelo Obogo

Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) commissioner, Charles Irikefe Erhueh, has urged for more collaboration between the investigative agency and other countries.

During a meeting held with the Minister of Tourism and Transport in Cabo Verde, Dr. Carlos Duarte Santos, he harped on the importance of the regional investigative agency and the need to be fully involved and attract other nations to be part of it.

Erhueh who thanked the Minister and his cabinet members for hosting the meeting, highlighted the important role BAGAIA could and should play in the region.​

The BAGAIA Commissioner reiterated the need to enlist other African countries into and create a larger capacity not just for the region but the entire continent.

On capacity building, Erhueh told the Minister that to enhance those key proponents of accident investigation, there is need to send their investigators for trainings.

He said that there is an ongoing investigation into a helicopter accident in Nigeria and said BAGAIA can be drafted in observer capacity to be part of the investigative team which will enhance their capacity in accident investigation.

He also talked about possible training that BAGAIA had planned if funds were available but that due to COVID-19, they have been put on hold.

On his part, Duarte agreed to synergise with the Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Aeronautical and Marine Accidents (IPIAAM) and Civil Aviation Authority with BAGAIA to move Cabo Verde’s aviation industry forward.

The minister also expressed commitment to clearing up outstanding subscription to the Commission.

Dr. Santos agreed with the BAGAIA Commissioner on on-the-job training stating that it would further enhance the investigator’s capacity in the event of accidents or incidents.

On his questions on how BAGAIA has been able to achieve their plans during this period, the Commissioner said this was bridged by virtual meetings and setting up various technical committees which he said has yielded good results.