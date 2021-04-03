From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, who is the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, seven other Governors from Northern states along side Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Enyema, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari,attended the swearing in ceremony of the new Niger Republic President, Muhamed Bazoum.

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki,in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi,also stated that Governor

Of Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Sokoto and Zamfara, were part of Federal Government’s high powered delegation to the ceremony.

According to the statement,”

Bazoum’s historic inauguration took place at the Mahatma Ghandi International Conference Center, Niamey, at about 12:05 pm .

“The epoch-making handing over ceremony from the outgoing President , Mahamadou Issoufou, who served for two year terms, of five years, to Bazoum, was attended by the leaders of many African countries and foreign envoys, from different parts of the world, including its closest neighbour, Nigeria.

Before the swearing in and inauguration of the new Government, Issoufou handed over the Sword Of Office and decorated his successor, Bazoum with the highest Honor of Niger Republic, amidst loud ovation from the tumultuous crowd.

The attendees came from within and outside the country to witness the first successful civilian to civilian transition /handing over of power.

The swearing ceremony was performed by seven Justices of Niger Republic’s Constitutional Court, after which Bazoum held the Quran and swore by the Holy Book.

In his post inauguration speech, Bazoum narrated how his predecessor, Issoufou, spearheaded the formation of their party.

He also extolled the good leadership qualities of Issoufou, which according to him, recorded myriad of tangible, invaluable developments in Niger Republic.

Mohamed Bazoum also promised to fight corruption head-on, without fear or favor and collaborate with the Nigerian authorities to deal with insecurity, especially the menace of Boko Haram.

It will be recalled that, President Bazoum had defeated Mahamane Ousmane , a former President, at the Presidential runoff election, in February,2021.

Some of the eight Northern Governors neighboring Niger Republic, who attended the epoch-making event in Niamey were Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Umar Ganduje, Aminu Bello Masari, Babagana Zulum and Badaru Abdullahi of Kano,Katsina, Borno Jigawa State, respectively.

Others were Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Mai Mala Buni and Bello Matawalle of Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara States.

The elated people of the eight Northern Frontline States Niamey have long lasting close cultural and economic ties with Niger.