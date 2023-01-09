From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has restated the commitment of his administration to the adequate funding of both western and Islamic education.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum stated this in Birnin Kebbi at the closing of a the two-day national preaching session organised by the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’a Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS).

According to the Governor, it was the constitutional responsibility of the three tiers of government to provide the direly needed dividends of democracy to the electorate.

Bagudu said that the provision of quality western and Islamic education, as well as promoting the religion of Islam were some of these responsibilities.

Bagudu averred APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and himself hold JIBWIS, the Council of Ulama and other religious groups in the country with hight esteem.

The governor added that was why the state government instantly donated N15 milllon to ensure the successful hosting of the special preaching session of the Izala.

He disclosed that the State Government was integrating western and Islamic education in 3,543 Islamiyya schools, with no fewer than 15,401 registered facilitators.

Bagudu said that Kebbi State government was honoured to have been given the hosting right of the national preaching session.

He commended the leadership of JIBWIS and other religious groups for their sustained fervent prayers for peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of Nigeria.

At the end , the governor forwarded the request of Deaf Muslims Association of Nigeria for inclusion into the activities of the movement and the use of interpreters during preaching session of the Izala movement.

The National Chairman of Jamaatu Izalatu Bidiah Waikamatus Sunnah, JIBWIS , Shiek Abdullahi Bala Lau thanked all Muslims from within and outside Nigeria for attending the two day national preaching session held in Birnin Kebbi this Sunday.

He called on the participants and the Muslim Ummah who were opportuned to listen to the various preachings delivered by Islamic scholars to imbibe and put into practice what they have learnt at the sermon.

He averred ‘ Let Qur’an be our guiding principle and the path to follow as our salvation ‘.

The Islamic scholar further appealed to politicians and their followers not to engage in bitter politics and politics of hatred against each other but pray for sustainance of of peace , unity and security in Nigeria.

‘ Nigeria is now pregnant, we pray for safe delivery of Nigeria. Allah has already selected the next President of Nigeria and all leaders at various levels, what remains is just announcement ‘, he said.

The Islamic cleric bemoaned high level use of drugs amongst the youths which according to him was detrimental to societal development and against Islam.

Lau expressed profound appreciation to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his sustained support to Da’awah programs in Kebbi State as well moral and financial support to JIBWIS particularly the just concluded national preaching session hosted by Kebbi State which ended this Sunday .

Earlier, Islamic scholars such as Shiek Abubakar Giro Argungu, Shiek Kabiru Gombe, Shiek Malan Aliyu Adarawa, Shiek Professor Abdullahi Sale Pakistan Kano, Sheikh Ahmed Koko among others delivered sermon at the national preaching session which lasted for two days in Birnin Kebbi.