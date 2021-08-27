From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu , Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the new Speaker of Kebbi State, House of Assembly Muhammad Abubakar Lolo were among many personalities who attended the weeding of Personal Assistance to the Governor, Alhaji Faruq Musa Taro Enabo.

They joined hundreds of friends and well-wishers including politicians and businessmen, who rejoined with Enabo and businessman cum politician, Alhaji Bello Dankane in the wedding Fatiha of their sons and daughters at Badariya area.

While Malami served as Waliy (guardian) to the brides, the new Speaker of Kebbi State, House of Assembly Muhammad Abubakar Lolo stood in as Wakil to the grooms requested for the hands of marriage of the brides.

An Islamic scholar Sheikh AbdulRahman Isah Jega who solemnized the marriage prayed for peace, tranquility, Allah’s guidance and protection to leaders and the citizenry.

Those joined in holy matrimony were Umar Abdullahi Ladan with Hajiya Nusaiba Bello Dankane, Ibrahim Umar (Amu) with Hajiya Nafisa Bello Dankane, Abdul’Aziz Aliyu Yaro with Sumayya Bello Dankane and Imrana Abubakar with Zainab Bello Dankane.

Each wedlock attracted fifty thousand naira dowry in consonance with the practice of the noble prophet (SAW).

In goodwill messages, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Justice prayed Allah to bless the couples with good offsprings and advised the brides and grooms to be tolerant with one another and uphold the sanctity of marriage.

The wedding was of marriage witnessed by a members of national and state assemblies, commissioners, special advisers, top government functionaries, APC executives, businessmen, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, civil servants other members of the public.