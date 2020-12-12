From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has condoled with the family of septuagenarian, Alhaji Aliyu Bagudo, who died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, at the age of 78.

Bagudu was accompanied on the condolence visit by two former governors of the state, Senator Adamu Aliero and Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari.

According to a statement made available to Sunday Sun by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki, the governor said: “We are here on behalf of the people and government of Kebbi State in this unfortunate loss of our late erudite statesman. Death is inevitable and all of us must at one time or the other die at God’s appointed time.