From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has graciously approved the sum of $349.150 being fees for the 116 students studying in India.

The fees cover tuition fees, accommodations, health insurance and pocket money for the 2022/2023 Session.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Halima A.B Dikko (Mnim)

and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The statement said that the remaining students for MBBS training whose admission was being processed in Egypt, and Russian Universities are under the governor’s consideration as soon as the Scholarship Board concludes formalities with the Institutions.

”The Ministry wishes to use this opportunity also to inform all that the ongoing ASUU strike is adequately handled by the government.

”As of today, negotiations have reached an advanced and reconcilable stage for all academic activities, to resume in Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero, for 2023 academic session.

”The Ministry for Higher Education wishes to appreciate the laudable gesture of His Excellency, the Governor for paving the way forward for the youths to prosper intellectually and for his unflinching commitment to youths developments in Kebbi State,” it added.

It could be recalled that sometime in December 2021, His Excellency, the Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,had approved the sponsorship of 116 No Kebbi State Students to study various engineering and paramedical Courses in India.

The students’ academic and extracurricular performance for the past one year was commendable and encouraging.

It was in view of the above and in line with Bagudu’s vision and mission in transforming Higher Education in the state that he granted the approval.

It was also in his determination to ensure that the youths benefit in the agenda of the current political dispensation by sponsoring students within and outside the country for the educational development of the state.