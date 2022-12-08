From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the sum of N3.3 billion for payment of gratuity and death benefits for 1,392 beneficiaries comprises of civil servants both at local government, state services and Contract workers in the state.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, confirmed this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi .

According to him, “I am happy to report that we have received yet another approval to the tune of N3.3 billion for payment of gratuity and death benefits for civil servants both local government and state services up to September, 2022.

” The break down of the said amount covers, 587 state service beneficiaries amounting to N1.9 billion and payment of 322 local government beneficiaries amounting to N761.8 million.

“Others are, payment of 302 LGEA beneficiaries amounting to N542.6 million and payment for 181 verified contract officers from 2019 to September, 2022 amounting to N118.4 million,” he said.

Bena added that the committee he headed had received a list of 5,466 beneficiaries amounting to N15.4 billion out of which 4,898 were screened and verified for payment at the total amount of N13.5 billion.

According to him, the amount is in addition to the N20 billion paid as gratuity by the administration to cover the period 2015 to 2017.

Bena reiterated the avowed determination of the Bagudu-led administration to pay all gratuity benefits.

“The administration has so far cleared a back log of over N15 billion covering 5,460 beneficiaries from 2017 to 2022 including contract officers,” he said.

Bena explained that no state government in the country could match the efforts of Bagudu on the issue of payment of worker’s entitlements and benefits.

He said: “today, only retired civil servants at the local and state government levels who retired from October to November, 2022 have not been paid.

“Let me, however, state that there are some retired officers whose benefits have not been cleared due to one problem or the other. These officers’ cases are being reviewed and will be paid after due diligence,” he said.

The HoS thanked governor for his magnanimity and forward thinking as well as his prompt approvals on the issues.