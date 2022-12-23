From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of Justice Umar Abubakar as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “following the retirement of the Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Sulaiman Muhammad Ambursa, Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, CON has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar as Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State with effect from 25th December,2022.

“while congratulating the Acting Chief Judge, the Governor enjoined him to bring those excellent qualities that informed his appointment to bear on the discharge of his responsibilities”, he said.