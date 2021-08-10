From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the setting up of a Taskforce Committee on Drugs Control with retired AIG Umar Ambursa as the Chairman of the Committee.

The constitution of the committee was confirmed in a circular, dated 6th , August, 2021, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the circular, the wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu would serve as the Patron of the committee.

The Taskforce committee is mandated to assist in reviewing and providing informed comments on policies and programs related to drug and substance abuse.

“It will also facilitate and assist cooperative efforts in respect of policy and program initiatives in the drug and substance abuse field.

“The committee will also recommend and support Conferences , Seminars and meetings aimed at reducing the risk of drugs abuse or its prevention and treatment.

” The committee will also routinely recommend and support the award of Scholarship, sponsorships in basic and advance trainings in matters relating to addictions, as well as to encourage research and publications”.

Members of the committee including ; Representatives of the Nigerian Police Force, NDLEA, NSCDC, NAFDAC, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Society of Nigeria, as well as the Ministries of Justice, Education and Health.

Others are; Representatives of Ministries of Youth and Sports Development and Women and Social Development, Non-Governmental Organizations, as well as Civil Society Organizations.

The rest include the Representatives of the Council of Ulamas and CAN, Youth and Students Organizations , Representative each from Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru Emirates and the Representative of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

