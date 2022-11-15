From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of N100million to the Kebbi State Fishermen Cooperative Union.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Hon. Commissioner of Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Aminu Garba Dandiga and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, “the gesture by the Governor was in line with his commitment to boosting fish farming as well as empowering fishermen in the state”.

The statement further said that,” not less than 2,000 members of the association will benefit from the loan package which the governor pledged when they visited him in Government House, Birnin Kebbi recently”.