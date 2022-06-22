From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the sum of N2,981,856,465.48 for the payment of gratuities and death benefits for the year 2021.

The payment is to cover 1,172 beneficiaries of state, local government and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

The Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena confirmed this in a contained in a statement signed and made available to the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, “the latest approval from the Governor was part of the determined effort of the Kebbi State Government to ensure that all retired workers receive their benefits as at when due.

“It will be recalled that the Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has earlier approved and released the total sum of N10,175,663,002.50 to cover for the payment balances of 2017/2018 and for the full payment of benefits to 2019, 2020 and 2021 verified retirees totalling 3,724.

“This is to ensure the improved general welfare of the retired civil servants of the State in line with the administration’s welfare policy”, he said.

