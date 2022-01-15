From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved N450,153,602.00 being balance of registration fess for Kebbi State students.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza ,who confirmed this in a statement, explained that, on 1st July, 2021, the Governor gave an approval of Four Hundred and Fifty Seven Million Naira representing fifty-percent of the total fees of the grand total amounting to Nine Hundred and Seven Million, One Hundred and Fifty Three Thousand, Six Hundred and Two Naira (907,153,602.00).

According to him,” on 18th December, 2021, Governor Atiku Bagudu graciously approved One Million, Sixty Thousand US Dollars ($1,060,000.00) to cover tuition fees, accommodation, feeding and modest pocket money to students travelling abroad for studies.

“In addition, three hundred and fifty five million Naira (N355,000,000.00) was approved to cater for logistics including international and local air fares, visa processing fees police screening, crime free certification, drug free certification from Federal Ministry of Education and Foreign Affairs for two hundred and sixty two (262) Kebbi indigenes to study in India, Sudan and Ukraine in the fields of medicine, engineering and critical areas in paramedical.

“Professor Mukhtar Umar on behalf of students, parents and the entire good people of Kebbi State expressed immense appreciation to Governor Atiku Bagudu for committing such enormous resources to support and sponsor indigenes of the State for studies, without which many could have dropped out of school”.

The Commissioner said that such commendable and historic landmark by the Governor has charged the landscape and manpower climate for the better since 2015.

He added that,” it was worth mentioning that the number of graduates of Kebbi State origin from various institutions of learning both within and outside Nigeria has multiplied manifold since Senator Atiku Bagudu took over the mantle of leadership of the State”, he said.