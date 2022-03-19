From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the sum of N556,010,639.59, for payment of severance Gratuity to former Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Kebbi State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Hon. Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Shalla and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement indicated that the payments are for all the categories of former Local Governments Councils that served from 2004 to 2007,2008 to 2011, 2012 to 2015, 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021.

The payments are to cover all those who have not been paid, irrespective of any political party affiliations.

The statement further directed all the incumbent Executive Chairmen of the 21 Local Governments Councils to commence preparations to effect the payments of the gratuity to the beneficiaries with immediate effect.