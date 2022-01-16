From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the release of N6 billion for the payment of gratuity to state, local government and LGEA workers.

Retired workers who disengaged from service in 2017 and 2018 and had received part payment of their gratuity would be paid their remaining balance while other retirees from 2019,2020 and 2021 would also receive payment of their gratuity.

This development was part of the outcome of an earlier meeting held between the Chairman, Audit Committee for State and Local Government Pensioners, Acting Head of the Civil Service and chairman, the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kebbi State chapter.

The approval was conveyed through a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, and made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The statement noted that the invaluable gesture of the governor was in line with his administration’s policy and aspiration towards improving the general welfare of the retired workers in the state.

In a related development, Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza confirmed that the state governor had approved the sum N450m being the balance of registration fees for Kebbi State students.