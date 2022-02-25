From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Has approved N745,077,550 for the payment of 2021 WAEC, NECO, NABEB & NBAIS examinations fees for students of Kebbi State .
The Director Quality Assurance,Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Abubakar Jabbo, stated this in a statement, made available to newsmen in Kebbi state.
According to him, “students can now access their results via Internet as the results have already been released by the Examination Bodies.
” The Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education always appreciates the effort of education friendly Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku for his sustained support for the development of education in Kebbi State”, he said.
The Ministry according to Jabbo, congratulated the successful students of Kebbi State over their excellent performances.
