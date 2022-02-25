From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Has approved N745,077,550 for the payment of 2021 WAEC, NECO, NABEB & NBAIS examinations fees for students of Kebbi State .

The Director Quality Assurance,Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Abubakar Jabbo, stated this in a statement, made available to newsmen in Kebbi state.

According to him, “students can now access their results via Internet as the results have already been released by the Examination Bodies.