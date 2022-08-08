From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the release of seventeen million and four hundred thousand naira as financial assistance to Kebbi State candidates going for training into the military and para-military.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by the Kebbi State Acting Head of Service , Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi this Monday.

According to the statement , a total of 369 candidates of Kebbi State origin are going for training into the Nigerian Police Force as constables, Direct Short Service and Direct Short Service Combatant Commission of the Nigerian Army, as well as for the conduct of 2022 recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Air Force as Airmen /Airwomen .

The statement further stated that the gesture by Governor Bagudu was aimed at reducing unemployment among the teeming youths in the state, as well as the determination of this administration to adequately fill the state quota in the aforementioned areas.

Attachments area