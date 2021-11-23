From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved over N3.14 billions for the construction of access roads, drainages at some communities within Birnin Kebbi local government areas of the state.

The beneficial communities including; Bayan Oando, Tipper garage,Unguwan Zabarmawa areas of Birnin Kebbi, Old CID Office, Malluwa and Rafin Atiku areas ,the state capital.

Bagudu who gave the approval, explained that the gesture was in furtherance of the policy thrust of his administration to bring succour to communities through the provision of socio -economic amenities to urban and rural areas.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mua’zu Dakingari confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved One Billion, Five Hundred and Thirty One Million, One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira for the construction of access roads and drainages at Bayan Oando and Tipper Garage Areas of Birnin Kebbi

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has similarly approved One Billion, One Hundred and Forty Six Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira for the construction of roads and drainages at Unguwan Zabarmawa Area of Birnin Kebbi.

” Furthermore, another Five Hundred and Forty One Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand Naira has been approved for the Construction of Access Roads and Drainages at Behind Old CID Office, Malluwa and Rafin Atiku Areas.

“The scope of work for the contract include site clearance, earth work, provision of sub-base, prime coat and asphalt, construction of culverts and drainages, stone pitching work and compensation”.

Dakingari noted that , the areas situated in the State Capital which are receiving facelift,are mostly flooded and not motorable during rainy season.

” The projects will ameliorate the difficulties of the people of the areas and provide relief to the inhabitants.

The Governor indicated that additional projects will be approved in due course”.