From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has bid farewell to the 21 local Government Chairmen of the State whose tenure ended this Thursday 4th of November, 2021.

The Governor received the outgoing 21 local Government Chairmen at the Council Chamber of Government House, Birnin Kebbi .

It will be recalled that the outgoing local Government Chairmen were inaugurated in November, 2019, two years ago .

Governor Bagudu shortly after holding a meeting with the outgoing Chairmen expressed the appreciation of the people and Government of Kebbi State for their invaluable efforts for the two years they served in their various localities.

The Governor expressed delight with the performance of the outgoing Chairmen and the progress recorded in both the local and state government.

According to him, “they have in the best of their ability contributed to the progress recorded in both the state and local Government as a whole. I acknowledge the state government gratitude to them and prayed for them and for the Councillors who were not able to come to Government House, I sent a message of acknowledgement to them .

” For some of them who the law allow them to contest again, we wish them well and call upon our society to acknowledge that whoever gives his best, deserves appreciation. For those who the law prohibits from contesting again, they will be part and parcel of this government and beyond . Most of them are young we expect to see them playing different roles in our national life”.

While responding on behalf of others outgoing Chairmen, Barrister Shehu Mashal ,the ALGON Chairman expressed appreciation to the governor for the confidence he has in them stressed that, they have recorded tremendous developments under Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He also said the outgoing Council Chairmen used the opportunity to commiserate with the governor over the death of Alhaji Garba Dandiga , the former Commissioner for Agriculture.

On his part, the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hassan Muhammad Shalla also appreciated the performance of the outgoing Council Chairmen, saying that they have put in their best for the development of the state .

Shalla said: ‘ their two years tenure have ended today. They have been very cooperative and hard-working ‘.

He announced that the most senior officer will take charge of each local government area pending the time for the local Government election scheduled to hold February, next year.

