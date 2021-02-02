From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has advocated a sustainable and intensive partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), and the nation’s Academia, to make a global energy giant.

Governor Bagudu stated this in Sokoto, at the First Quarter 2021, Public Lecture Series, Organized by the Usmanu Danfodiyo University

Bagudu noted that it was very necessary and crucial, if NNPC must square up to the extant global competition, as well as be at far with acclaimed global energy firms like Shell or Chevron.

According to him, “the academia should assist in the direly needed transition, to make NNPC a global energy player “.

He said that, Scientists , NNPC and the political leaders have greater roles to play in this direction .

Bagudu extolled the exemplary performances of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University , Sokoto, has been blazing the trail in this direction, especially at the Sokoto Energy Research Centre .

Bagudu expressed happiness that, in spite of stiff global competition Nigeria had fared well strssed that, the NNPC, had weathered the storm in 2020, amidst global economic down turn, occasioned by the raging global Coronavirus Disease Pandemic.

Bagudu expressed delight that, sequel to the impeccable leadership qualities and style of the firms GMD, NNPC was even diversifying into non fossils based fuel like renewables , with Kebbi State being a direct beneficiary .

The Kebbi State Governor said that, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari ,the Group Managing Director of NNPC paper titled, “Navigating Energy Transition and the Imperatives of University-Industry Collaboration,” cannot be more apt and timely .

In his paper presentation, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari said, as a national company and global player, NNPC is the ready to take a front seat in the shift to renewable energy.

” We are taking firm position in this transition by institutionalising the necessary enablers for success.

‘ NNPC has established a renewable energy division and have completely transformed the NNPC R&D Division to NNPC Research, Technology and Innovation as part of our Key initiatives to transit to energy Company of Global Excellence’s,he averred.

Kyari also opined that the NNPC welcomes beneficial relationship with the Academia and industry experts who demonstrate capacity for productive research and Innovation in the energy sector.

He thanked governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the keen interest he has shown in the renewable energy sector.