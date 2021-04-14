From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended operators of engine boats and canoes plying Dole Kaina-Lolo waterways for striving to promote economic activities between Nigeria and the two neighbouring countries of Niger and the Republic of Benin.

The governor made the commendation while addressing people engaged in marine transport at Dole Kaina, saying the state government was highly appreciative of their orderliness and activities.

Governor Bagudu, who was transported in engine boat from Dole Kaina to Lolo on a condolence visit, expressed his satisfaction about the professionalism displayed by drivers of canoes and engine boats in ferrying passengers to their destinations.

In the course of his visit to Lolo in Bagudo Local Government, the governor condoled with the family and the Zonal APC Care taker Vice-Chairman Kebbi North, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, on the death of his uncle Alhaji Musa Abubakar Lolo, who passed away yesterday after a brief illness at the age of 51, leaving behind a wife and seven children.

The governor prayed Allah to grant late Musa Abubakar eternal rest and the family fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Bagudu paid a similar visit to Suru town to condole with the family of late Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Suru Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Suru Local Government Area, who died last Saturday night after a brief illness at the age of 57, leaving behind three wives and twelve children.