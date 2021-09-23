From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended the State Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai for fabricating armoured personnel carriers(APC) to aid logistics for military and other security agencies to bolster security in the state.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the feat achieved by his deputy and his team in fabricating military hardware suitable for combat operations.

The governor made the commendation at Government House Birnin during the display of the armoured Personnel Carriers which were converted from Hilux Patrol Vehicles by the group he described as ‘ State Technology Group’ headed by the Deputy Governor.

He commended the the speed and short duration of time at which the group was able to assemble / fabricate the vehicles provided by the state government.

According to him, ” this is remarkable, the Technology Group for such talented achievement within a short period of time , the group has made Kebbi proud in the Engineering field ‘, he said.

The governor expressed profound happiness that the Government and people of Kebbi State were immensely glad that Kebbi was not only providing logistics to the security services, but also doing so within valuable period and adding value to it.

He promised that the fabricated vehicles would soon be deployed to operational services to boost logistics support to troops.

The governor also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for encouraging and supporting development of indigenous technology by Nigerians such as the one performed by the Kebbi State Deputy Governor, retired Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai and his young technology team.

He equally acknowledged the military efgorts and all the security agencies for their gallantry in confronting security challenges in the country.

Bagudu also commended the Media for promoting and bringing fame to Kebbi State in their reportage and thanked all the Emirs for their remarkable support to the Government in promoting peace and security in the society.

Earlier, the State Deputy Governor, rtd Colenel Samaila Yombe Dabai, the head of the Technology Group explained that the converted Hilux Patrol Vehicles to armoured personnel carriers were bullet proof.

He explained that the vehicles were reinforced with hardened metal to reduce velocity of enemy bullet on impact by rendering it worthless.

He also said that the armoured personnel carriers have provision for a driver and extra troops.

The Deputy Governor commended Governor Bagudu for giving necessary moral and material support for the success of project.

Among the important personalities at the display of the amoured personnel carriers were the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi and the representative of the Emir of Gwandu, the Wazirin Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar and that of Zuru.