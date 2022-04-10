From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, for distributing grains as palliatives to people of the state in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Bagudu said the Kebbi State Government has also procured thirty five thousand bags of assorted grains for distribution among the people in all the twenty one local government areas of the state.

The gesture is aimed at serving as Ramadan palliatives and geared towards bringing down the prices of grains in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, at the distribution of food items to the people donated by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, the Governor requested wealthy individuals, public office holders and elected leaders to sustain assistance to the less privileged in the society at all times.

The governor announced that, his administration has maintained constant material and financial support to the people of Kebbi state since assumption of power in 2015.

He informed the gathering that Kebbi State Government has paid gratuity to retired civil servants up to 2020, while processes were ongoing to settle those who disengaged from service.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In addition, the government has paid former local government chairmen and councilors their severance allowance for 2004 to 2021.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Shalla announced that all the 21 local government Councils in the state combined, have procured 65,000 bags of rice and assorted grains for distribution among their people in this month of Ramadan.

The Commissioner said the gesture was in consonance with the policy of incumbent administration from Federal, State and Local Government of compassion and benevolence to its citizens.

In his address , the donor who is also the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said there has been an increase of food items to be shared among beneficiaries as Ramadan palliatives for the present fasting period.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The minister explained that the was aimed at bringing succor to the populace and uplifting their living condition especially in this period of Ramadan which symbolized self-denial.

He urged those involved in the distribution of the items to be God-fearing by ensuring that the donated materials reached the target recipients.

Malami requested Nigerians to intensify prayers for God’s intervention in this Ramadan season towards surmounting social, economic and security challenges facing the nation.

The Minister thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and the APC for striving to better the lives of the masses through various support programmes and intervention schemes.

He enumerated significant number of diversified material and financial assistance on education, agriculture, healthcare, entrepreneurship, women and youth empowerment provided to the people of Kebbi state by Khadi Malami Foundation and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative.

Earlier, the Chairman of the main distribution committee of the Ramadan palliatives provided by the Minister, Hon. Isah Mungadi explained that over 16,000 thousand bags of assorted grains including rice have been provided by the Minister for distribution across the state with emphasis to the less privileged.

He urged the rich in the society to reach out to the needy in the society and emulate the gesture of the Minister.

He quoted verses of the Holy Qur’an to buttress his plea for compassion, care and assistance to the needy in the society particularly in this holy month of Ramadan.

The former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, the National President of NUT, Alhaji Nasiru Idris (Kauran Gwandu) and the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Faruk Musa ( Enabo) all delivered goodwill messages.

They commended the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for their unrelenting assistance to the less privileged and the needy in the state.