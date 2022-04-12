From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has condoled with the family of late Sadiya Idris ,a 25 year old house wife, who was assassinated together with her daughter by unknown persons in Birnin Kebbi .

Bodies of Sadiya Idris and her young daughter were discovered in the early hours of Monday.

The governor prayed fervently for Allah to forgive the deceased and grant them eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.

Bagudu also prayed for the return of security and peace to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Aged 25, the house wife and her daughter have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Similarly, Governor Bagudu condoled with the family of Alhaji Yahaya Dan Abashe, a renown businessman in the state.

Late Alhaji Yahaya Dan Abashe, 61, died of a protracted illness . He is survived by 4 wives and 7 children.