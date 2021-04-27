From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has paid a condolence visit to the Headquarters of Kebbi State Police Command Birnin-Kebbi to commiserate with the Commissioner of Police over killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Sakaba in Zuru Emirate, Superintendant of Police Abdullahi Jimo.

He was killed in an attacks launched by bandits in the area alongside one Inspector Ibrahim Aliyu and seven other policemen.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi also stated that, reports indicated two members of self security ‘Yan Sakai volunteers also lost their lives along with the policemen due to the attacks by armed bandits of Makuku in Sakaba Local Government Area.

Bagudu ,he said, expressed sadness about such unpleasant and barbaric action of the killing police officers who were on national duty to ensure peace and security in the area and free from banditry.

“He extended heartfelt condolences to the Nigeria Police, Family of the Deceased describing those who paid the supreme sacrifice for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians as gallant warriors and prayed Allah to grant them mercy.

“He gave an assurance that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to enhance their welfare as well as logistics and requirements for optimum performance.

“The Governor pledged to off-set all expenses for burial of the slain officers and directed the Deputy Governor of the State Retired Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai to represent the government in all activities pertaining to their evacuation, burial and family needs”, the statement quoted Bagudu

In his response on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and Kebbi State Police Command the Commissioner of Police Adeleke Adeyinka Bode expressed gratitude to the governor for his sympathy and for his compassion to the Police in the state.

He affirmed that the Police in the state would continue to perform their duty and deal desirably with any criminal, until peace has been fully restored to the area, saying those killed died in an active service describing death as inevitable way of every mortal.