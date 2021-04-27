From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has condoled Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar II, over the death of his elder brother, Chiroman Sokoto, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar who died after a protracted illness.

While at the Sultan’s Palace , the Governor described the death of Chiroma as a big loss to both Sokoto and Kebbi States, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus and the family the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

” We heard the unfortunate death of Chiroman Sokoto yesterday, that is why we are here today, on a condolence visit and to pray for the deceased . The loss is for all of us, a big loss for Sokoto and Kebbi States,”.

The Governor, while expressing sadness over the death of Chiroma, also prayed to Allah to give the Sultan the fortitude to bear the loss.

In his response, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Saad Abubakar expressed gratitude to the Governor for the condolence visit.

The Sultan, while acknowledging the long existing relationship between the two states, prayed Allah to shower his Ramadan bounties and reward the governor for the visit.

The late Chiroma was aged 64, is survived by two wives and many children. He died last Thursday night, while funeral prayer took place on Friday.