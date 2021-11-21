From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, was in the ancient city of Kano State yesterday to condole with Alhaji Aliko Dangote who lost his younger brother, Sani Dangote.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the Progressives Governors’ Forum chairman, accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, were received by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s business mogul, at his GRA Nasarawa area residence in Kano, where they also met Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group.

“During the condolence visit, prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus,” the statement said.

