Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has condoled with the family of a retired Customs officer, Alhaji Faruk Umaru, and his wife, Hajiya Nasara, who died in a fire outbreak, on Sunday.

Daily Sun gathered that late Umaru passed away at age of 63, while his wife, Nasara, died at age 53, in a fire outbreak that razed their house.

Nasara, until her death, the Executive Secretary in the state Primary School Staff Pension Board, left behind 13 children.

While condoling the deceased family, Bagudu expressed his sympathy to the entire family and prayed to God to be with their children.

Bagudu,who joined other Islamic clerics for three days prayer session, prayed for the repose of the soul of the victims.

The prayer session was attended by members of the state executive council, state House of Assembly members, politicians, traditional rulers as well as top government functionaries.