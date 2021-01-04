From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, condoled with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on the death of his Nephew, Dr Bello Magatakarda Wamakko.

Governor Bagudu was accompanied on the condolence visit to Wamkko Town, Sokoto, by the Overseer of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Maitandu.

The governor said that he was shocked when he received news of Dr Wamakko’s death.

The Kebbi State Governor said that it was necessary for him to come and personally console with Senator Wamakko on behalf of himself, the people and the Government of Kebbi State.

He described Wamakko as a reliable and dependable pillar within and outside Sokoto.

Governor Bagudu prayed that God grants the deceased Aljannat Firdaus and give Sen Wamakko and other family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Sen Wamakko commended Gov Bagudu for the gesture.

He extolled the existing cordial relationship between himself and the people and Government of Kebbi State.

The late Dr Bello died last Saturday at the ABU Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria, at the age of 53.

He is survived by his wife and eight children.