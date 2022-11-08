From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the constitution of a committee to oversee the transparent payment of leave grants to Local Government and Local Government Education Authority workers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “the constitution of the committee followed approval granted by the Governor for the payment of leave grant to all categories of workers amounting to over N2.5 billion for the years 2021 and 2022.

“The committee has been mandated to ensure the smooth and transparent payment of leave grants to Local Government and Local Government Education Authority staffers, accordingly.

“The committee, which has already commenced sitting, comprises representatives of the Office of the Head of Service, State Auditor General and his staffers, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government Service Commission and the organized labour,” he said.

The Acting Head of Service also stated that the committee would ensure that all payments of leave grants must be through the respective worker’s salary bank account and that all payments should be completed within three to four days after the committee’s assignment.

“Furthermore, the exercise is to ensure that all workers receive what is due to them according to the Governor’s approval,” he added.