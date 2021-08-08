From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has declared Monday , 9th August , 2021, which is equivalent to 1st Muharram, 1443 AH, as a Public Holiday in the state .

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service , Sufyanu Garba Bena, and issued to newsmen n Birnin Kebbi.

He said that, the noble gesture by Bagudu is to enable the Muslim Ummah in the State, to join other faithful across the world to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year.

It added that ,this was in line with tradition of Bagudu’s administration to make such declaration, to commemorate the beginning of the Islamic Calendar .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.