From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin was

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the dissolution of Kebbi State Executive Council with effect from Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri and made available to newsmen this Wednesday.

According to the statement, “the Governor is sincerely appreciative of the individual contributions of each member of the Cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to duty and ensuring peace and steady development of the state during their respective tenure in office.

” Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu further commended all the members of the dissolved council for their performance while a reconstituted State Executive Council would be announced soon.

The statement indicated that some of the members of the dissolved council may be reappointed as well as others from outside.