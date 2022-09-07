The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The dissolution is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“The governor is sincerely appreciative of the individual contributions of each member of the cabinet.

“He thanked them for their dedication to duty and ensuring peace and steady development of the state during their tenure in office,” it said.

The statement said Bagudu commended all the members of the dissolved council for their performance.

“A reconstituted state executive council would be announced soon.

” Some of the members of the dissolved council may be reappointed as well as others from outside,” the statement said. (NAN).