From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara as committed party men of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on their birthday.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, Buhari, who extolled the virtues of both men who turned 60 and 54, said: “I’m proud of your records of service to Nigeria and your people and, indeed, our great party that is committed to change.

You have individually distinguished yourselves in your areas of responsibility and you didn’t disappoint the voters that put you into office.

“Your records of performance have reinforced my belief that, given the opportunity, our younger politicians have the capacity to deliver results. You’re a source of inspiration to other younger politicians. I wish you many more years on earth and good health in the service of Nigeria,” Buhari told the two politicians.