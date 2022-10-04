From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has donated the sum of N50 million to the victims of Jigawa state flood disaster.

The Governor made the donation when he paid a sympathy visit to his Jigawa State counterpart, Governor Muhammad Badaru at Government House in Dutse, Jigawa State this Tuesday.

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media, Mallam Yahaya Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “Governor Bagudu expressed his deep sympathy and sorrow over the lost of lives recorded in the devastating flood in the state.

“He prayed for those who lost their lives in the flood and described the calamity which also destroyed many houses and farmlands as destined by God”.

In his response, Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar was quoted to have appreciated the Bagudy for the sympathy visit on behalf of people of the State.

“Governor Bagudu also made a similar sympathy visit to the Emir of Dutse, his royal highness, Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi in his palace”, Sarki added.

It would be recalled that the flood in Jigawa has claimed many lives, destroyed houses, while thousands of structures, mostly houses, bridges, and roads were destroyed by the flood, forcing many communities to relocate to Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) Camps across the state.